Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its third quarter honor roll.

Freshmen

High Honors: Lucas Davis, Melanie Probst

Honors: Madison Beitz, Kylee Dandurand, Brinlie Durbin, Quentin Hatfill, Isaac Lankow, Katie Linder, Kevin Mcwhorter Jr., Andrew Petzing, Creeden Pieper, Austen Rahn, Gael Thomas, Carter Verdeyen, Tyler Vonderheide, Oliver Wascher

Honorable Mention: Aubree Antrim, Makinley Durbin, Claire Holland, Kolton Stone

Sophomores

High Honors: Alaira Friese, Samantha Hayes

Honors: Hunter Braden, Benjamin Bridges, Grace Carroll, Rowyn Foreman, Ryan Ginger, Jackson Gurgel, Collin Hewing, Jack Holland, Brenna Musson, James Porter, Dennon Stremming, Katelyn VonBehrens, Ellie Wittenberg

Honorable Mention: Hayden Bowers, Rowdy Durbin, Dominick Hensley, Kinley Quast, Blayzz Verdeyen, Mckenzi Vonderheide, Destiny Weischedel

Juniors

High Honors: Colten Bridges, Isabelle Gratz, Ella Kinkelaar, Clayton Rahn, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide

Honors: Anna Albert, Estephani Cuatzozon, Greyson Foreman, Nathaniel Gracey, Garrett Hoene, Morgan Mathis, Hallo Moomaw, Evan Petzing, Serinity Schultz, Jesse Smith, Gabrielle Vonderheide

Honorable Mention: Skylar Dandurand, Marisa Daniels, Connor Manhart, Claire McCormick, Tanor Pemberton, Annabelle Tucker

Seniors

High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, Jacob Kellum, Abbie Kelly, Tanner Price, Madilyn Rincker, Jack Stremming, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell

Honors: Carter Chaney, Tabitha Eblen, Samantha Porter, Dawson Quast, Ava Richards, Emma Sayers, Mary Vonderheide, Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg

Honorable Mention: Dylan Jackson, Jozlynn Rich

Third Grade

High Honors: Waylon Brown, River Carroll, Chloe Deters, Avalon Hnltz, Lainey Murphy, Kaylee Probst, Corbyn Reel, Reed Smith, Clara Spannagel, Benjamin Spour

Honors: Aubrey Brown, Fred Dust, Henry Hutton, Addison Kaufman, Caroline Kaufman, Kambrie Kite, Katherine Longstreet, Roxanna Shelton, Victoria Thompson, Hunter Willenborg

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Casen Boyer, Jonah Calhoun, Ryker Curry, Jaclyn Eldred, Willow Grove, Joseph Kresin, Alessa Long, Emma Pruemer, Charlotte Schutte, Khalil Shaltaf, Luke Vonderheide, Will Worman

Honors: Camden Boyer, Zoey Greuel, Blake Hille, Mason " Overbeck, Eliza Pruemer, Ava Schultz

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Bentyn Congenie, Jaxon Estes, Brooklyn Hensley, Emma Hite, Xoey Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Braxtyn Lebon, Melina Macklin, Zachary Probst, Johnathan Richter, Abby Smith, Garrett Worman

Honors: Karsyn Morris, Adam Pruemer, Emma Pugsley, Alex Thomas

Sixth Grade

High Honors: Mile Carroll, Zoey Conder, Camille Helmink, Gavin Kowalczyk, Weston Spannagel

Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Kinsley Dunaway, William Eldred, Weston Friese, Ben Hille, Jackson Hite, Isaac Pruemer, Ty Smith, Brody Thompson, Olivia Vonderheide

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Jaelyn Howe, Brady Wallin

Honors: Edie Wittenberg

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Shae Conder, Kendra Hayes, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher

Honors: Amara Kowalczyk, Noah Pruemer, Claire VonBehrens, Jacob Vonderheide

