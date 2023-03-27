Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its third quarter honor roll.
Freshmen
High Honors: Lucas Davis, Melanie Probst
Honors: Madison Beitz, Kylee Dandurand, Brinlie Durbin, Quentin Hatfill, Isaac Lankow, Katie Linder, Kevin Mcwhorter Jr., Andrew Petzing, Creeden Pieper, Austen Rahn, Gael Thomas, Carter Verdeyen, Tyler Vonderheide, Oliver Wascher
Honorable Mention: Aubree Antrim, Makinley Durbin, Claire Holland, Kolton Stone
Sophomores
High Honors: Alaira Friese, Samantha Hayes
Honors: Hunter Braden, Benjamin Bridges, Grace Carroll, Rowyn Foreman, Ryan Ginger, Jackson Gurgel, Collin Hewing, Jack Holland, Brenna Musson, James Porter, Dennon Stremming, Katelyn VonBehrens, Ellie Wittenberg
Honorable Mention: Hayden Bowers, Rowdy Durbin, Dominick Hensley, Kinley Quast, Blayzz Verdeyen, Mckenzi Vonderheide, Destiny Weischedel
Juniors
High Honors: Colten Bridges, Isabelle Gratz, Ella Kinkelaar, Clayton Rahn, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide
Honors: Anna Albert, Estephani Cuatzozon, Greyson Foreman, Nathaniel Gracey, Garrett Hoene, Morgan Mathis, Hallo Moomaw, Evan Petzing, Serinity Schultz, Jesse Smith, Gabrielle Vonderheide
Honorable Mention: Skylar Dandurand, Marisa Daniels, Connor Manhart, Claire McCormick, Tanor Pemberton, Annabelle Tucker
Seniors
High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, Jacob Kellum, Abbie Kelly, Tanner Price, Madilyn Rincker, Jack Stremming, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell
Honors: Carter Chaney, Tabitha Eblen, Samantha Porter, Dawson Quast, Ava Richards, Emma Sayers, Mary Vonderheide, Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg
Honorable Mention: Dylan Jackson, Jozlynn Rich
Third Grade
High Honors: Waylon Brown, River Carroll, Chloe Deters, Avalon Hnltz, Lainey Murphy, Kaylee Probst, Corbyn Reel, Reed Smith, Clara Spannagel, Benjamin Spour
Honors: Aubrey Brown, Fred Dust, Henry Hutton, Addison Kaufman, Caroline Kaufman, Kambrie Kite, Katherine Longstreet, Roxanna Shelton, Victoria Thompson, Hunter Willenborg
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Casen Boyer, Jonah Calhoun, Ryker Curry, Jaclyn Eldred, Willow Grove, Joseph Kresin, Alessa Long, Emma Pruemer, Charlotte Schutte, Khalil Shaltaf, Luke Vonderheide, Will Worman
Honors: Camden Boyer, Zoey Greuel, Blake Hille, Mason " Overbeck, Eliza Pruemer, Ava Schultz
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Bentyn Congenie, Jaxon Estes, Brooklyn Hensley, Emma Hite, Xoey Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Braxtyn Lebon, Melina Macklin, Zachary Probst, Johnathan Richter, Abby Smith, Garrett Worman
Honors: Karsyn Morris, Adam Pruemer, Emma Pugsley, Alex Thomas
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Mile Carroll, Zoey Conder, Camille Helmink, Gavin Kowalczyk, Weston Spannagel
Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Kinsley Dunaway, William Eldred, Weston Friese, Ben Hille, Jackson Hite, Isaac Pruemer, Ty Smith, Brody Thompson, Olivia Vonderheide
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Jaelyn Howe, Brady Wallin
Honors: Edie Wittenberg
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Shae Conder, Kendra Hayes, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher
Honors: Amara Kowalczyk, Noah Pruemer, Claire VonBehrens, Jacob Vonderheide
