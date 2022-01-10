Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary and Junior High announced their second quarter honor rolls.

Third Grade

High Honors: Camden Boyer, Ryker Curry, Jaclyn Eldred, Willow Grove, Blake Hille, Bentley Holland, Ever Junior, Joseph Kresin, Alessa Long, Sebastian Noffke, Eliza Pruemer, Charlotte Schutte, Luke Vonderheide

Honors: Jonah Calhoun, Mason Overbeck, Emma Pruemer, Ava Schultz, Lilly Strehl

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Jaxon Estes, Brooklyn Hensley, Emma Hite, Xoey Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Karsyn Morris, Zachary Probst, Adam Pruemer, Johnathan Richter, Abby Smith, Garrett Worman

Honors: Braxtyn Lebon, Karissa Linder, Emma Pugsley, Alex Thomas

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Mila Carroll, Zoey Conder, Kinsley Dunaway, Weston Friese, Camille Helmink, Jackson Hite, Braxton Hoene, Gavin Kowalczyk, Haydyn Lebon, Weston Spannagel, Brody Thompson, Olivia Vonderheide

Honors: Dreyden Bartels, Christopher Cuatzozon, Mason Dick, William Eldred, Benjamin Hille, Lorelei McCormick, Isaac Pruemer, Carson Renner, Luna Sandberg, Thomas Slifer, Brooklyn Spour, Hank Verdeyen

Sixth Grade

High Honors: Jaelyn Howe, Anderlynn Reynolds, Brady Wallin, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg

Honors: Ava Harris, Joseph Holland, Isabella Noffke, Rosalyn Reel

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Shae Conder, Kendra Hayes, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher, Christian Williams

Honors: Lucas Bierman, Kynzie Kelly, Anara Kowalczyk, Noah Pruemer, Grady Spannagel, Claire VonBehrens

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Lucas Davis, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide

Honors: Finnian Greenwood, Claire Holland, Carter Verdeyen

