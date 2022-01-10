Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary and Junior High announced their second quarter honor rolls.
Third Grade
High Honors: Camden Boyer, Ryker Curry, Jaclyn Eldred, Willow Grove, Blake Hille, Bentley Holland, Ever Junior, Joseph Kresin, Alessa Long, Sebastian Noffke, Eliza Pruemer, Charlotte Schutte, Luke Vonderheide
Honors: Jonah Calhoun, Mason Overbeck, Emma Pruemer, Ava Schultz, Lilly Strehl
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Jaxon Estes, Brooklyn Hensley, Emma Hite, Xoey Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Karsyn Morris, Zachary Probst, Adam Pruemer, Johnathan Richter, Abby Smith, Garrett Worman
Honors: Braxtyn Lebon, Karissa Linder, Emma Pugsley, Alex Thomas
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Mila Carroll, Zoey Conder, Kinsley Dunaway, Weston Friese, Camille Helmink, Jackson Hite, Braxton Hoene, Gavin Kowalczyk, Haydyn Lebon, Weston Spannagel, Brody Thompson, Olivia Vonderheide
Honors: Dreyden Bartels, Christopher Cuatzozon, Mason Dick, William Eldred, Benjamin Hille, Lorelei McCormick, Isaac Pruemer, Carson Renner, Luna Sandberg, Thomas Slifer, Brooklyn Spour, Hank Verdeyen
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Jaelyn Howe, Anderlynn Reynolds, Brady Wallin, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg
Honors: Ava Harris, Joseph Holland, Isabella Noffke, Rosalyn Reel
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Shae Conder, Kendra Hayes, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher, Christian Williams
Honors: Lucas Bierman, Kynzie Kelly, Anara Kowalczyk, Noah Pruemer, Grady Spannagel, Claire VonBehrens
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Lucas Davis, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide
Honors: Finnian Greenwood, Claire Holland, Carter Verdeyen
