Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its first quarter honor rolls.

Freshmen

High Honors: Lucas Davis, Isaac Lankow, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst

Honors: Madison Beitz, Brinlie Durbin, Adam Finks, Finnian Greenwood, Katie Linder, Kevin McWhorter Jr., Auston Rahn, Kolton Stone, Carter Verdeyen, Tyler Vonderheide, Oliver Wascher

Honorable Mention: Aubree Antrim, Kylee Dandurand, Claire Holland, Creeden Pieper, Aiden Sayers, Cael Thomas

Sophomores

High Honors: Grace Carroll, Rowyn Foreman, Samantha Hayes, Ellie Wittenberg

Honors: Hunter Braden, Benjamin Bridges, Alaira Friese, Jackson Gurgel, Collin Hewing, Brenna Musson, James Porter

Honorable Mention: Hayden Bowers, Rowdy Durbin, Jack Holland, Kinley Quast, Dennon Stremming, Blayzz Verdeyen, Mckenzi Vonderheide

Juniors

High Honors: Anna Albert, Isabelle Gratz, Clayton Rahn, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide

Honors: Colten Bridges, Estephani Cuatzozon, Greyson Foreman, Nathaniel Gracey, Garrett Hoene, Ella Kinkelaar, Morgan Mathis, Halle Moomaw, Serinity Schultz, Jesse Smith

Honorable Mention: Skylar Dandurand, Connor Manhart, Evan Petzing, Gabrielle Vonderheide

Seniors

High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Tanner Price, Madilyn Rincker, Jack Stremming, Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg

Honors: Carter Chaney, Tabitha Eblen, Dylan Jackson, Jacob Kellum, Dawson Quast, Jozlynn Rich, Emma Sayers, Mary Vonderheide, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell

Honorable Mention: Thomas Davis, Ava Richards

Third Grade

High Honors: River Carroll, Wade Conder, Chloe Deters, Avalon Holtz, Caroline Kaufman, Kambrie Kite, Katherine Longstreet, Kaylee Probst, Corbyn Reel, Reed Smith, Benjamin Spour

Honors: Aubrey Brown, Waylon Brown, Frederick Dust, Henry Hutton, Addison Kaufman, Lainey Murphy, Anna Pruemer, Axton Roley, Roxanna Shelton, Emma Slifer, Clara Spannagel, Victoria Thompson, Hunter Willenborg

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Ryker Curry, Joseph Kresin, Eliza Pruemer, Charlotte Schutte, Luke Vonderheide

Honors: Camden Boyer, Casen Boyer, Jonah Calhoun, Jaclyn Eldred, Zoey Greuel, Willow Grove, Alessa Long, Ryker McClain, Mason Overbeck, Emma Pruemer, Will Worman

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Jaxon Estes, Brooklyn Hensley, Emma Hite, Xoey Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Braxtyn Lebon, Melina Macklin, Karsyn Morris, Zachary Probst, Adam Pruemer, Emma Pugsley, Johnathon Richter, Abby Smith, Garrett Worman

Honors: Bentyn Congenie

Sixth Grade

High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Zoey Conder, Gavin Kowalczyk, Weston Spannagel

Honors: Mila Carroll, Christopher Cuatzozon, Kinsley Dunaway, Weston Friese, Camille Helmink, Ben Hille, Jackson Hite, Isaac Pruemer, Ty Smith, Brody Thompson, Olivia Vonderheide

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Jaelyn Howe, Karly Wetherell

Honors: Joseph Holland, Leah Long, Rosalyn Reel, Anderlynn Reynolds, Jackie Vonderheide, Brady Wallin, Edie Wittenberg

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Kendra Hayes, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher

Honors: Shae Conder, Kennedy Kull, Grady Spannagel, Claire VonBehrens, Christian Williams

