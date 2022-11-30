Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its first quarter honor rolls.
Freshmen
High Honors: Lucas Davis, Isaac Lankow, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst
Honors: Madison Beitz, Brinlie Durbin, Adam Finks, Finnian Greenwood, Katie Linder, Kevin McWhorter Jr., Auston Rahn, Kolton Stone, Carter Verdeyen, Tyler Vonderheide, Oliver Wascher
Honorable Mention: Aubree Antrim, Kylee Dandurand, Claire Holland, Creeden Pieper, Aiden Sayers, Cael Thomas
Sophomores
High Honors: Grace Carroll, Rowyn Foreman, Samantha Hayes, Ellie Wittenberg
Honors: Hunter Braden, Benjamin Bridges, Alaira Friese, Jackson Gurgel, Collin Hewing, Brenna Musson, James Porter
Honorable Mention: Hayden Bowers, Rowdy Durbin, Jack Holland, Kinley Quast, Dennon Stremming, Blayzz Verdeyen, Mckenzi Vonderheide
Juniors
High Honors: Anna Albert, Isabelle Gratz, Clayton Rahn, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide
Honors: Colten Bridges, Estephani Cuatzozon, Greyson Foreman, Nathaniel Gracey, Garrett Hoene, Ella Kinkelaar, Morgan Mathis, Halle Moomaw, Serinity Schultz, Jesse Smith
Honorable Mention: Skylar Dandurand, Connor Manhart, Evan Petzing, Gabrielle Vonderheide
Seniors
High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Tanner Price, Madilyn Rincker, Jack Stremming, Austin Wittenberg, Jordan Wittenberg
Honors: Carter Chaney, Tabitha Eblen, Dylan Jackson, Jacob Kellum, Dawson Quast, Jozlynn Rich, Emma Sayers, Mary Vonderheide, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell
Honorable Mention: Thomas Davis, Ava Richards
Third Grade
High Honors: River Carroll, Wade Conder, Chloe Deters, Avalon Holtz, Caroline Kaufman, Kambrie Kite, Katherine Longstreet, Kaylee Probst, Corbyn Reel, Reed Smith, Benjamin Spour
Honors: Aubrey Brown, Waylon Brown, Frederick Dust, Henry Hutton, Addison Kaufman, Lainey Murphy, Anna Pruemer, Axton Roley, Roxanna Shelton, Emma Slifer, Clara Spannagel, Victoria Thompson, Hunter Willenborg
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Ryker Curry, Joseph Kresin, Eliza Pruemer, Charlotte Schutte, Luke Vonderheide
Honors: Camden Boyer, Casen Boyer, Jonah Calhoun, Jaclyn Eldred, Zoey Greuel, Willow Grove, Alessa Long, Ryker McClain, Mason Overbeck, Emma Pruemer, Will Worman
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Emma Brehmer, Jaxon Estes, Brooklyn Hensley, Emma Hite, Xoey Hoedebecke, Callie Holland, Jacob Howe, Wren Kinkley, Max Kull, Braxtyn Lebon, Melina Macklin, Karsyn Morris, Zachary Probst, Adam Pruemer, Emma Pugsley, Johnathon Richter, Abby Smith, Garrett Worman
Honors: Bentyn Congenie
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Zoey Conder, Gavin Kowalczyk, Weston Spannagel
Honors: Mila Carroll, Christopher Cuatzozon, Kinsley Dunaway, Weston Friese, Camille Helmink, Ben Hille, Jackson Hite, Isaac Pruemer, Ty Smith, Brody Thompson, Olivia Vonderheide
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Jaelyn Howe, Karly Wetherell
Honors: Joseph Holland, Leah Long, Rosalyn Reel, Anderlynn Reynolds, Jackie Vonderheide, Brady Wallin, Edie Wittenberg
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Kendra Hayes, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher
Honors: Shae Conder, Kennedy Kull, Grady Spannagel, Claire VonBehrens, Christian Williams
