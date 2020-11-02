Stewardson-Strasburg announced its first quarter honor roll.
Freshmen
High Honors: Anna Albert, Colten Bridges, Isabelle Gratz, Clayton Rahn, Serinity Schultz, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith, Henry Vonderheide
Honors: Estephani Cuatzozon, Marisa Daniels, Greyson Foreman, Nathaniel Gracey, Garrett Hoene, Ella Kinkelaar, Connor Manhart, Morgan Mathis, Halle Moomaw, Evan Petzing, Jesse Smith, Gabrielle Vonderheide
Honorable Mention: Claire McCormick
Sophomores
High Honors: Dane Durbin, Madilyn Rincker, Jack Stremming
Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Thomas Davis, Amber Goen, McKenzie Holtz, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Serenity Weeden
Honorable Mention: Carter Chaney, Ava Richards, Austin Wittenberg
Juniors
High Honors: Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Lance Lankow
Honors: Broderick Beals, Zachary Cox, Peyton Dandurand, Brianna Hewing, Kassidy Smith, Kendall Sparr
Honorable Mention: Garret Figgins, Jacob Gracey, Colin Kinkelaar, Hannah Weaver, Tyler Weeden
Seniors
High Honors: Chloe Dasenbrock, Kiefer Reel
Honors: Heidi Caudill, Hannah Hayes, Mariah Hoene, Maggie Kelly, Daniel Rieman, Rhegan Riley, Grace Rincker, Trey Sayers, Derek Slifer, Anthony Vonderheide, Austin Vonderheide, Riley Walden
Honorable Mention: Dawson Boys, Dean Kaufman, Megan Nichols, Mikala Nichols
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Emmalyn Brown, Mila Carroll, Zoey Conder, Kinsley Dunaway, Weston Friese, Camille Helmink, Ben Hille, Jackson Hite, Gavin Kowalczyk, Wesley Shouse
Honors: Mason Dick, William Eldred, Lorelei McCormick, Luna Sandberg, Weston Spannagel, Thomas Slifer, Brody Thompson
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Tyler Debolt, Ava Harris, Andie Reynolds, Audrey Shouse, Brady Wallin, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg
Honors: Schafer Greuel, Joe Holland, Jaelyn Howe, Isabella Noffke, Bentley Wetherell
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Kendra Hayes, Brooke Schumacher
Honors: Maddie Clark, Shae Conder, Kynzie Kelly, Anara Kowalczyk, Kennedy Kull, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Claire VonBehrens
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Lucas Davis, Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide
Honors: Finnian Greenwood
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Grace Carroll, Hannah Davis, Samantha Hayes
Honors: Rowyn Foreman, Ellie Wittenberg
