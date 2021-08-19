The Stewardson Lions Club will have its annual tractor pull on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The pull will be held on the club’s recreation site on the west edge of Stewardson, 318N 2700E Rd.
Admission is $5 for adults, children 12 and younger are free. There will be food available from the Lions Club all during the day.
There will be a $10 charge for coolers brought on to the property.
Weigh-in and registration will begin at 11 a.m. and the pulling begins at 1 p.m. Registration will close at 6 p.m. This year’s pull will feature 15 tractor classes, and four truck classes. Entry fee is $20.
Tractor classes range from 5,800 pound barnyard and 7,500 pound farm stock to 14,000 pound farm stock blower and non-blower. The popular 14,000 pound barnyard class will return again this year. This is a bragging rights class. Hook fee for this class will be $10.
Truck classes will feature stock trucks, modified trucks and diesel trucks.
Prizes for all classes will be $100 for first, $75 for second, $50 for third, $25 for fourth, and $20 for fifth.
50/50 drawings will be held throughout the pull.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.