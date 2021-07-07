The Stewardson American Legion Auxiliary met on June 28 at the Stewardson Community Building.
President Dawn Morganson called the meeting to order. There were five officers present and 12 members from five units.
The opening prayer was given by Chaplain Betty Smith. The Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble were recited in unison.
Secretary/Treasurer Sheila Renner read the minutes of the April meeting and gave the treasurer's report. A motion was made by Maude and seconded by Betty Dawkins to accept both of the reports. Motion carried
After the regular opening of the meeting, Morganson addressed the members, stating it was time to elect officers for the 2021-22 year. Chris Cothern made a motion to keep the same officers. The motion was seconded by Dawkins. Morganson asked if the present officers were willing to serve another year. Hearing no objections, they were approved by acclamation.
Due to the health of the historian, Renner noted that the position needed to be filled. Renner nominated Mary Buckner for the position. Buckner had some questions and after they were answered, she accepted. She was approved by acclamation. The officers are President Dawn Morganson, Vice President Debbie Shoaff, Historian Mary Buckner, Secretary/Treasurer Sheila Renner, Chaplain Betty Smith and Sgt. of Arms Barbara Collins.
The closing prayer was given and Morganson closed the meeting.
Secretary, Sheila Renner
