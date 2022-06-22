Hannah Weaver is the recipient of the $1,000 Ada Mucklestone Scholarship. She is the daughter of Pastor David and Mrs. Weaver of Stewardson.
She has been invited to attend and accept the award on July 16 at the American Legion Auxiliary Department Convention in Springfield.
In addition, Stewardson Auxiliary had two essay winners at the District level.
At level I (seventh and eighth grade), Finnian Greenwood placed second. At level II (ninth and 10th grade), Henry Vonderheide placed first. Vonderheide's essay has advanced to Division level.
