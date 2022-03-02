The title of the essay for 2022 is "Patriotism: How We Are More Alike Than Different."
There were 99 essays submitted for judging by the Wilbur Braughton Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 611.
The winners are as follows:
Class 1 (seventh and eighth grade) — Finnian Greenwood, first place; Heavenlee Vonderheide, second place; Kendra Hayes, third place
Class 2 (ninth and 10th Grade) — Henry Vonderheide, first place; Emma Garrett, second place; Ella Kinkelaar, third place
Class 3 (11th and 12th grade) — Kassidy Smith, first place; RaeAnn Smith, second place; Garrett Figgins, third place
The Legion and Auxiliary thank the judges and the teachers for scheduling this project into their year of teaching.
