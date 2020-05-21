The following Stewardson-Strasburg High School students received scholarships.
Top English Student Scholarship: Martina Gratz
Top Math Student Scholarship: Martina Gratz
Top Science Student Scholarship: Alexander Dick
Top Social Studies Scholarship: Martina Gratz
Matthew Debolt Memorial Art Award: Claire Moomaw
Matthew Debolt Memorial Band Award: Kaitlin Arthur
Chad Rhodes Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur
Albert H. Miller Scholarship: Claire Moomaw
Derek McWhorter Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur and Claire Moomaw
EIU Distinguished Merit: Jacob Allen and Alexander Dick
EIU Business Scholarship: Alexander Dick
Haley Williams Legacy Award: Kaitlin Arthur
Jim and Marty Haarman Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur
Harold and Wilma Kessler 4-H Scholarship: Kassie Vonderheide
Holland Energy Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur and Lainee Turner
J.C. and Mary Kessler Scholarship: Mackenzie Brown
John T. and Melba Middlesworth Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur and Lainee Turner
Hazel Moore Crosby Memorial Nursing Scholarship, LLC: Kassie Vonderheide
Hazel Moore Crosby Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship, LLC: Hattie Waldhoff
Volleyball Athletic Scholarship, LLC: Mackinzee Reynolds
Presidential Scholarship, LLC: Lainee Turner
Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary- Mary Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Rachel Kessler
Oberlin Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur
Renshaw Scholarship: Rachel Kessler
Stewardson-Strasburg Education Association Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur
Strasburg Lions Club- Lloyd T. Elam Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur and Rachel Kessler
Student Council Scholarship: Rachel Kessler
Stewardson American Legion Scholarship: Hattie Waldhoff
Strasburg American Legion Scholarship: Rachel Kessler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.