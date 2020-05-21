The following Stewardson-Strasburg High School students received scholarships.

Top English Student Scholarship: Martina Gratz

Top Math Student Scholarship: Martina Gratz

Top Science Student Scholarship: Alexander Dick

Top Social Studies Scholarship: Martina Gratz

Matthew Debolt Memorial Art Award: Claire Moomaw

Matthew Debolt Memorial Band Award: Kaitlin Arthur

Chad Rhodes Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur

Albert H. Miller Scholarship: Claire Moomaw

Derek McWhorter Memorial Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur and Claire Moomaw

EIU Distinguished Merit: Jacob Allen and Alexander Dick

EIU Business Scholarship: Alexander Dick

Haley Williams Legacy Award: Kaitlin Arthur

Jim and Marty Haarman Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur

Harold and Wilma Kessler 4-H Scholarship: Kassie Vonderheide

Holland Energy Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur and Lainee Turner

J.C. and Mary Kessler Scholarship: Mackenzie Brown

John T. and Melba Middlesworth Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur and Lainee Turner

Hazel Moore Crosby Memorial Nursing Scholarship, LLC: Kassie Vonderheide

Hazel Moore Crosby Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship, LLC: Hattie Waldhoff

Volleyball Athletic Scholarship, LLC: Mackinzee Reynolds

Presidential Scholarship, LLC: Lainee Turner

Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary- Mary Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Rachel Kessler

Oberlin Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur

Renshaw Scholarship: Rachel Kessler

Stewardson-Strasburg Education Association Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur

Strasburg Lions Club- Lloyd T. Elam Scholarship: Kaitlin Arthur and Rachel Kessler

Student Council Scholarship: Rachel Kessler

Stewardson American Legion Scholarship: Hattie Waldhoff

Strasburg American Legion Scholarship: Rachel Kessler

