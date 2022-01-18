Stew-Stras students place at FBLA conference

Stewardson-Strasburg Future Business Leaders of America students earned awards at the Eastern Area Conference in Olney on Jan. 11.
Dane Durbin earned First Place Accounting II; Amber Goen, Second Place Business Communications and Fourth Place Accounting I; Isabelle Gratz, Second Place Introduction to Business Concepts and Third Place Introduction to Financial Math; Lance Lankow, First Place Business Calculations and Second Place Personal Finance; Morgan Mathis, First Place Introduction to Business Procedures; Samantha Porter, Fifth Place Accounting I; Emma Sayers, First Place Business Law and First Place Human Resource Management; Briar Smith, First Place Introduction to Financial Math and Second Place Introduction to Information Technology; Henry Vonderheide, First Place Introduction to Parliamentary Procedures and First Place Political Science; Hannah Weaver, Second Place Accounting I and Third Place Personal Finance.
Emma Sayers was elected FBLA Eastern Area President.
