Congratulations to our September Students of the Month: High School, Mariah Hoene; Junior High, Andrew Petzing.
Mariah Hoene, daughter of Brad and Sandy Hoene, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month for September. She is currently a junior. She is actively involved in several activities. She has participated in our Leo Club, Business Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is a member of our volleyball and basketball teams. In her community she participates in the Little Buckaroo Saddle Club and Ramsey Saddle Club. She is passionate about horses and enjoys competitive riding and for fun trail riding. Mariah is also an active member of the Lutheran Youth Fellowship.
Mariah was nominated by her teachers because she is polite, hard working, helpful, and responsible. Mariah is always dependable. Her favorite subject is accounting because she loves calculating and working with numbers. In the future she hopes to attend Lake Land College and then transfer to a university. She plans to study Early Childhood Education.
Besides horseback riding in her free time she enjoys going camping and spending time with her friends and family.
Next, I would like to share some fun facts about Mariah. If she ever won the lottery she would use it for a college fund and further future plans. If a genie was able to grant her one wish, she would ask for three more wishes. Last, if she had one super power she would want it to be teleportation. She would want the ability to travel to places in a flash.
Mariah has demonstrated qualities that make her stand out as a top student. We can’t wait to watch you grow as a student and accomplish your goals of being a teacher.
Andrew Petzing, son of Chris and Tracie Petzing, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High School Student of the Month for September. He is currently in the sixth grade. He has participated in boys scouts, basketball, baseball and band. In boys scouts he has learned a lot of life skills that will help him in the future. This program has allowed him to connect with his community and be involved. His favorite subject at school is art. He likes to be creative and he enjoys using his talent to make things, whether he is drawing, painting or working with materials.
When he grows up he would like to become a Supreme Court Judge.
In his free time Andrew enjoys playing video games and sports. Andrew was nominated by his teachers because he is always 100% prepared. Andrew is always on task and ready to volunteer and participate in class. He asks appropriate questions which leads class discussion. Andrew is a hard worker.
Last, I would like to share some fun facts about Andrew. If he won the lottery he would use ¼ of it for college, ¼ of it would go into savings, ¼ he would spend and ¼ would go towards charity. If a genie was able to grant him one wish, he would ask for infinite wishes. If he had one super power he would want it to be teleportation. He would want to be able to go anywhere in the blink of an eye.
