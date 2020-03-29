Stewardson-Strasburg announced Students of the Month for February.
Grace Rincker, the daughter of Doug and Marla Rincker of Strasburg, was named the high school Student of the Month for February. She is a junior.
She has participated in a wide variety of activities at the high school. She is active in FFA, Spanish Club, Business Club, Drama Club, FCA, LYF, WYSE Club, Leo Club, Pep Club and the Illinois Junior Shorthand Association.
She has demonstrated leadership in several ways. Her teachers nominated her because she is responsible, dependable and always willing to help. She stands out as a top student because she isn’t afraid to stand up for what is right, always does what is expected and encourages others to do the same.
She plans to attend Lake Land College and transfer to a four-year university to complete a degree in Animal Science or Agricultural Communication. She hopes to find a job and live in this community.
Agriculture classes are her favorite in high school, because she finds the classes interesting and they will help her with her future career.
In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends. She is also devoted to showing and judging livestock. She also likes babysitting, boating and jeeping with her family.
Melanie Probst, the daughter of Jesse and Theresa Probst of Strasburg, was named the Junior High Student of the Month for February. She is a sixth grader.
Her teachers nominated her because she is a hard worker and she shows this in the classroom. She is a good role model for her peers and her positive behaviors encourage others to do the same. She enjoys playing basketball and has worked hard as an athlete.
Her future plans are to go to college to be a teacher and teach either elementary or junior high reading. Her favorite subject is reading because she likes to read.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, writing stories, baking and playing basketball.
