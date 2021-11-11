Stew-Stras Shooting Comets receive NRA grants

From left, front row, are Aubree Antrim, Camdon Debolt, Joe Holland, Derk Friese, Hayden Porter, Ross McCormick, Owen Lake; back row, Will O'Dell, Marisa Daniels, Garrett Hoene, Jack Holland, Myles Verdeyen, Caiden Debolt, Collin Hewing, Luke Romack. Not pictured are Thomas Davis, Harrison Helmink, Ryan Koester, Kendall Morris, Koy Morris, James Porter, Eli Rentfro, Ava Richards, Will Romack and Riley Durdel.

The NRA Foundation awarded the Stewardson-Strasburg Shooting Comets multiple grants totaling $5,944 to help reach the goal of low-to-no cost to participate in practice and competition events.

The Shooting Comets are an organization that exists to introduce shooting sports and facilitate continued involvement by providing, promoting and perpetuating opportunities to safely and enjoyably participate and compete. 

The funds assist in covering the costs of ammunition and clay targets. Part of the grants also allow for amenities to current and future student-athletes who may not have been able to participate otherwise in the form of four trap/skeet shotguns.

The school had 17 registered student-athletes this past spring and just finished with 26 student-athletes for the fall.

