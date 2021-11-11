Stew-Stras Shooting Comets receive NRA grants

The NRA Foundation awarded the Stewardson-Strasburg Shooting Comets multiple grants totaling $5,944 to help reach the goal of low-to-no cost to participate in practice and competition events.
The Shooting Comets are an organization that exists to introduce shooting sports and facilitate continued involvement by providing, promoting and perpetuating opportunities to safely and enjoyably participate and compete.
The funds assist in covering the costs of ammunition and clay targets. Part of the grants also allow for amenities to current and future student-athletes who may not have been able to participate otherwise in the form of four trap/skeet shotguns.
The school had 17 registered student-athletes this past spring and just finished with 26 student-athletes for the fall.
