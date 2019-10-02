Well we did it again. That’s right, 20 members of the Stew-Stras Area Seasoned Citizens group made another trip. We visited Richard’s Farm Restaurant in Casey, Illinois for lunch on Sept. 25.
The people there had a dining room ready for us, and treated us with the utmost respect. We had a delicious meal and of course some said they ate too much.
We were joined by one of our former members, Jerry Maddox who now lives in Martinsville. He was playing tennis in Casey and came to join us. It was good to see Jerry, as he moved a couple of years ago.
Following the meal, some of us drove into Casey to see the new “BIG” things. They now have the largest Key, Deer Antlers, and Barber Pole. While we were there, we had ice cream from the ice cream parlor and some of us bought candy from the candy store.
Paul and Carol Manhart went with us and Carol went into the “Big” mailbox. We had such a good time and we invite all who are 55 or over to join us on the last Wednesday of the month at the Strasburg Community Center at noon.
In October, the meal will be SOUP, with three different kinds, and of course there will be salad and desserts. Hope to see you there.
