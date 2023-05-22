Sophi Greuel, daughter of Tyler and Tisha Greuel, was named the April Junior High Student of the Month. Sophi is an eighth grader.
She was nominated by her teachers because she has a good attitude, is helpful, kind, and gives it her all. She participates in 217 Club Volleyball, softball and track. Sophi's favorite subject is science, because it is fun.
In her free time. she plays sports. In the future, she hopes to make good grades in high school and go to a good college. So far, her favorite experience in school has been the field trip to the city museum.
James Porter, son of Eric and Cassandra Porter, was named the April High School Student of the Month. James is a sophomore.
He was nominated by his teachers because he is always going above and beyond to make sure he completes his work, especially if he is going to be absent. He also pushes himself to be better, such as running for Student Council. He is always willing to help his peers if they are struggling with concepts and gets along well with everyone. He participates in golf, Scholastic Bowl, skeet shooting, Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout), Spanish Club, Drama Club, FBLA, Business Club, NHS and Leo Club. The subject that he enjoys the most is science. He is especially interested in space.
In his free time, he enjoys playing on his computer, fixing/modifying his computer and shooting his airsoft guns. In the future, he hopes to do something in the aerospace industry, possibly aerospace engineering. His favorite experience in school so far has been the last day of eighth grade. They were outside for the whole day.
