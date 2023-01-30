Morgan Mathis, daughter of Kevin and Lori Mathis, was named the December High School Student of the Month. She is a junior.
Her teachers nominated her because of her hard work ethic, attitude and volunteering. She has played a huge part in the Student Council this year, especially preparing for Homecoming activities. Other activities that she participates in include basketball, LEO Club Treasurer, Spanish Club, Pep Club, Business Club, FBLA Eastern Area Treasurer, WYSE Club and NHS.
Her favorite subject is Physics and English because she enjoys the class discussions and the fun projects.
She has two favorite experiences in school. First, her last day of junior high when all students would get to go outside all day, play games with friends, and they had Big Al’s shake-ups. Second, this year’s PE class has been a lot of fun.
In her community, she also participates in SCAN and she serves as her LYF Treasurer.
In the future, she hopes to go to college and pursue a career in business or education. She would like to have two dogs and live a financially stable life.
In her free time, she likes to hang out with friends, play basketball, babysit, and play with her dogs.
Abigail Brown, daughter of Doug and Jamie Brown, was named the December Junior High Student of the Month. She is in seventh grade.
Abigail was nominated by her teachers because she is polite to everyone, willing to always help, and is kind to her peers.
Abigail participates in band, drumline and volleyball. In band, she is a dedicated student and has stepped up as a seventh grader. Her favorite subject in school is music, because she can play, relax and have fun.
Her favorite experience in school is when she made all A's and B's on her report card.
In the future, she is interested in being a YouTuber, singer or art seller.
In her free time, she likes to make art, listen to music, and play video games.
