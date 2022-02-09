Jasmine Shafer, daughter of Regina Shafer and Jeremy Shafer of Stewardson, was named the December High School Student of the Month. Jasmine is a sophomore.
Her teachers nominated her because she is kind to others, a hard worker, respectful and responsible. She is always willing to help her peers and goes above and beyond what is expected of her. She leads by example and is a great leader in the classroom.
Her activities at school include Spanish Club and Business Club. In the future, she plans to graduate from high school, go to college and get a good job. Her favorite subject in school is Art. She likes to draw and really enjoys Mrs. Hess’ class.
In her free time, she enjoys reading, hanging out with friends, and watching television.
Jaelyn Howe, daughter of Jason and Jessica Howe of Mode, was named the December Junior High School Student of the Month. She is in sixth grade.
Her teachers nominated her because she models good behavior, has a strong work ethic, completes all work on time, and participates in class regularly.
Jaelyn participates in volleyball and tumbling. In the future, she wants to go to college and become a veterinarian. Her favorite subject is Social Studies, because her teacher, Mr. Moffett, makes it fun.
In her free time, she enjoys playing outside on her trampoline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.