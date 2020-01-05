McKenzie Holtz, daughter of John and Carla Holtz, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month for November.
She is a freshman and participates in Scholar Bowl, Drama Club and Game Club. As a freshman, she is just starting to get involved and experience the different opportunities available.
McKenzie was nominated by her teachers because she is respectful, responsible, considerate of others and caring. She is always willing to help a peer or teacher.
Her favorite subject is English/Literature, because she loves to write and come up with new characters. She is creative and enjoys to express herself through writing.
She hopes to go to college and study performance arts. She is interested in living in Japan and possibly becoming a voice actor.
In her free time, she enjoys playing games on her laptop.
Kari Beitz, daughter of Heather and Matt Beitz, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High School Student of the Month for November.
She is in the seventh grade and has volunteered her time to help with the Shelbyville Park Christmas light show festival and she likes to mow as much as she can.
In the future, she hopes to take over her dad’s mowing business. She hopes to be quite the entrepreneur when she is older.
Beitz’ teachers nominated her because she is kind to others, has a positive attitude and has worked really hard this quarter to excel academically. Her favorite subject is reading because she loves to read.
In her free time, she spends a lot of time watching her younger brother.
