Natalie Hayes, the daughter of Kenny and Sara Hayes of Stewardson, was named the April High School Student of the Month. She is a junior.
Her teachers nominated her because she is kind to others, respectful, responsible and she always gives 100%. Her attitude and hard work ethic make her stand out. She is involved in many activities in school. She participates in the Business Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, WYSE, Student Council, NHS, Leo Club, LYF and she is an athlete. She plays volleyball, softball, basketball and is on the dance team.
In the future, she hopes to go to college and get a job where she is able to help others. Her dream would be to live on a quiet beach and raise a family. On the other hand, Natalie said she would honestly be happy with raising her family close to her parents. Her family is very important to her.
Her favorite subject is Anatomy and Physiology. She says the class is amazing and finds it fascinating to learn how different body systems function and how they all work together to make our bodies work properly.
In her free time, she loves to go camping, kayaking and spending time with family and friends. She enjoys taking bike rides, hiking, playing ping pong and pool with her sisters. Last, painting is always fun and she enjoys watching movies on Netflix.
Shae Conder, the daughter of Justin and Hilary Conder of Strasburg was named the April Junior High Student of the Month. Shae is in the sixth grade.
She was nominated by her teachers because she has a big heart, is friendly to everyone, and has a great attitude every day in class. Her peers also look up to her and she displays leadership. She is involved in the Lions Cub Softball, Stew-Stras Softball, volleyball, basketball and the St. Hildegard von Bingen Schola. Shae enjoys music and singing.
Her favorite subject is math because she said it is difficult but rewarding in the end.
In the future, she plans to become a teacher for Special Education or K-3.
In her free time, she likes to play outside and spend time with her siblings. She also likes to go buggy riding or horseback riding with her grandpa’s horse, Lori.
