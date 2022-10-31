Anna Albert, the daughter of Jason and Shauna Albert, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month. She is a junior. Her teachers nominated her because she is kind, a hard worker and gets along with others. Her work ethic stands out as a top student.
She is involved with volleyball, cheer, FCA, LEO Secretary, Spanish Club President, Class of 2024 Class Treasurer, Business Club and WYSE Club. Anatomy is her favorite subject because she is interested in the human body and how it works. She also looks forward to using her knowledge of anatomy in her future career. In the future, she hopes to become an Occupational Therapist with a minor in exercise science.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, being outdoors, hiking, traveling, walking her dog, reading, napping and shopping.
So far, her favorite experience at Stew-Stras High School would probably be during Homecoming Week when students get to have dress-up days and at the end of the week participate in a Homecoming pep rally, game, court and dance.
Gavin Kowalczyk, the son of Geoff and Kelsey Kowalczyk, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High Student of the Month. He is in the sixth grade. His teachers nominated him because he is polite to everyone, willing to always help, and is kind to his peers. Gavin is involved in baseball, game club, deer and turkey hunting, art and band.
His favorite subject in school is math because he finds it fun and he likes to work with numbers. He also likes his teacher, Mrs. Manhart. In the future, he hopes to go to culinary school to become a chef and open his own restaurant.
In his free time, he likes to play with his dog, play baseball, cook, play video games, watch TV and swim in his family’s pool.
