Brooke Schumacher, the daughter of Levi Schumacher and Ashley Baumgarten, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High Student of the Month. She is in the eighth grade.
Brooke was nominated by her teachers because she is a diligent student who has a great attitude and a good sense of humor. Brooke is involved in volleyball, Strasburg Tail Twisters 4-H club, hunting, and showing livestock. Science is her favorite subject because she gets to learn about things that she finds interesting. She likes to learn how the world around her applies to science.
In her free time, she likes to take care of her animals and hang out with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to go to college and find a career in agriculture.
Her favorite experience in school so far was last year when her seventh grade volleyball team won their regional championship.
Carter Chaney, the son of Jeremy and Brandi Chaney, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month. He is a senior.
Carter was nominated by his teachers because he has a positive attitude, is a hard worker, and is a dedicated student who manages to keep up good grades while also having leadership roles on the school's baseball and basketball teams. Carter is involved with several extracurricular activities: National Honor Society, Business Club, WYSE Club, Spanish Club, FFA, Leo Club, Pep Club, basketball and baseball. Science is his favorite subject. He enjoyed biology class freshman year, his dual-credit biology class junior year, and is currently enjoying how psychology is linked to science.
In his free time, he enjoys hanging out with family and friends. In the future, he hopes to go to college and major in Business.
His favorite experience in school so far was winning the Baseball Regional Championship last spring.
