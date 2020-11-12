Tyzon Rentfro, the son of Jason and Tena Rentfro of Mode, was named the Junior High Student of the Month for October. He is in the eighth grade.
Tyzon's teachers nominated him because he has worked hard during first quarter and he has been motivated to be successful. He is keeping his grades up and in the classroom he is kind to others.
Tyzon enjoys English the most right now, because that is his best grade.
For a future career, he is interested in being a YouTuber, Marine or Probation/Parole Officer. In his free time, he enjoys watching Netflix, Hulu or YouTube.
Mikala Nichols, the daughter of Mike and Madonna Nichols of Mode, was named the High School Student of the Month for October. She is a senior.
Her teachers nominated her because she is kind, motivated and a role model for her younger peers. Her leadership skills have grown each year as she has taken on more academically and through extracurriculars.
She is currently the vice president of the Business Club, co-vice president of Student Council, secretary of Leo Club and participates in FBLA, Pep Club, National Honor Society, WYSE, basketball and youth group. She also balances a part-time job. Mikala is a well-rounded student athlete, driven, goal-oriented and determined.
She plans to attend Lake Land College for two years and then transfer to Eastern Illinois University to earn her bachelor’s in Business Administration. After college, she plans to get married and enjoy life in the country with her family while working her dream job.
Her favorite subject is Consumer Economics because it prepares her for her future and gives her a better understanding of finance and how it works. She has also learned useful skills that she can use throughout her life.
In her free time, she likes to play basketball and hang out with her friends and family. She also enjoys going to youth group and spreading the love of Jesus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.