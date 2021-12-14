Lexi Agney, the daughter of Troy and Kathleen Agney of Strasburg, was named the High School Student of the Month. She is a senior.
Her teachers nominated her because she is kind, thoughtful and willing to help whenever asked. She is respected by her peers and she is a leader in the senior class. This year she has participated in a variety of activities. She is currently participating in Business Club, Drama Club (President), LEO Club, FFA, Pep Club (Student Leader), Student-Council (President), WYSE Club, Senior Class Treasurer and has also been a student-athlete for four years. She plays softball and is on the dance team.
In the future, she hopes to study abroad, go to college, and major in Athletic Training. She is currently enrolled in the school's Health Occupations class and has had the opportunity to learn about several different careers in the medical field. Right now in school she enjoys Health Occupations class, but also likes Psychology class. She enjoys learning about our minds and why we do or don’t do certain things.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, shopping at local businesses and sleep.
Luke Davis, the son of David and Rachel Beals of Stewardson, was named the Junior High Student of the Month. He is in the eighth grade.
Luke’s teachers nominated him because he goes above and beyond. He has an intrinsic desire to do his best and not settle. He is inquisitive with a natural desire to learn. Luke is an avid reader. You will not hear a mean word out of Luke. He is a friend to many and treats everyone with respect. He participates in Boy Scouts, Strategy Game Club and Scholar Bowl.
In the future, he hopes to study Chemical Engineering or Astronomy. His favorite subject is science because it is the most interesting.
In his free time, he enjoys strategy games and reading.
