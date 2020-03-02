Chloe Dasenbrock, daughter of Randy and Emma Dasenbrock of Stewardson, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month for January.
Chloe is a junior and has participated in several different clubs, including Drama, Leo, NHS, History, Spanish (President) and Business. She has also worked hard as a student athlete. She participates in basketball and track.
Her willingness to be involved has proven her strong social skills and abilities to balance academics and extracurricular activities.
Chloe was nominated by her teachers because she is kind, helpful and thinks of others first. Also when things get hard, she doesn’t quit. She has a strong work ethic.
In the future, she hopes to go to college to become a Pediatric Cardiologist. She also hopes to have a family. Her favorite subject is chemistry. Science has always been her favorite. She loves the lab experiments and enjoys learning new things.
In her free time, she likes to spend time with her friends and family. She also likes to babysit her cousins.
Samantha Hayes, daughter of Sara and Kenny Hayes of Stewardson, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High Student of the Month for January.
She is in the seventh grade and participates in softball, basketball, volleyball and 4-H. These sports keep her busy all year.
Her teachers, coaches and teammates can always count on her. Samantha was nominated by her teachers because she is kind, motivated and is a hard worker.
In the future, she hopes to be an Animal Physical Therapist or teacher. She also wants to live in the country of a small town, have a family and live close to her parents.
Her favorite subject is art. She likes art because it allows her to be creative. She enjoys her art class with her friends and her teacher, Mrs. Hess, who is very helpful.
In her free time, she likes to camp, swim, spend time at the Current River, hike and hang out with her family.
