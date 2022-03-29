Alaira Friese, the daughter of Kurt and Bridgitte Friese of Strasburg, was named the February High School Student of the Month. Alaira is a freshman.
She was nominated by her teachers because she is respectful, a hard worker and kind to her peers. She is willing to help when needed and she makes responsible decisions. As a student athlete, she balances schoolwork and after-school commitments. She has a strong drive and is upbeat and positive, which encourages others.
She participates in volleyball and softball for the Lady Hatchets and outside of school she is part of the Rapid Fire Volleyball Club and Illinois Force travel softball team. She is active in Spanish Club, Business Club, LEO Club, Drama Club, Lutheran Youth Fellowship, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pep Club and is the Freshman Class Secretary.
Her favorite subject in school is biology, because it is an interesting, unique class. In her free time, she likes to play sports, spend time with her family, hang out with her friends, go shopping, and go to Starbucks.
In the future, she hopes to go to college and get a degree in the medical field. She also hopes to play softball or volleyball in college. After graduating college, she would love to travel to Paris, France, to visit the Eiffel Tower. Eventually, she wants to get married and start a family.
Edie Wittenberg, the daughter of Barry and Courtney Wittenberg of Strasburg, was named the February Junior High Student of the Month. Edie is a sixth grader.
She was nominated by her teachers because of her determination, high standards, work ethic and positivity. Her positive attitude and fun-going personality is encouraging to her peers. She participates in volleyball, basketball and track at school and is also on a travel volleyball and softball team.
Her favorite subject in school is math because it is easy to understand. In her free time, she enjoys playing sports, reading, listening to music, watching TV and hanging out with her family and friends.
In the future, she wants to go to college and travel the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.