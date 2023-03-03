Stew-Stras schools announced the Junior High and High School PBIS winners for January:
6th grade: Emmalyn Brown, Braxton Hoene, Bianca Nichols.
7th grade: Ava Harris, Jaelyn Howe, Brady Wallin.
8th grade: Koda Burry, Gabriel Holland, Anara Kowalczyk, Zachary Shelton.
9th grade: Lucas Davis, Creeden Pieper.
10th grade: Alaira Friese, Brenna Musson.
11th grade: Colten Bridges, Estephani Cuatzozon, Jesse Smith.
12th grade: Taylor Dasenbrock.
Students of the Month
Briar Smith, the son of Chad and Brigit Smith, was named the January High School Student of the Month. He is a junior. His teachers nominated him because of his good attitude, work ethic, commitment, and overall character. Briar participates in Golf, Scholar Bowl, Band, Drumline, Business Club, FBLA, Spanish Club, Drama Club, WYSE Club and FCA.
He is a leader amongst his peers.
His favorite subject is math and physics because he enjoys the challenge of problem solving.
In his free time he likes to play cards and likes to watch movies with friends and family.
In the future he plans on attending a university to earn a degree in mechanical engineering. Next, to share some fun facts.
If he ever won the lottery he would take a vacation to Europe and invest the majority of it so he would never have to work solely for money.
Second, if a genie was able to grant him one wish, he would ask for infinite money so he could give back and help those who need it.
If he had one super power he would want to be able to fly, because that would be awesome.
His favorite experience in school is having fun with his friends and making memories.
Jackson Hite, the son of Robert and Danielle Hite, was named the January Junior High Student of the Month. He is in the sixth grade.
His teachers nominated him because of his good attitude, friendliness and work ethic.
He currently participates in boys scouts, baseball, basketball and track.
His favorite subject is math because it comes easy to him. In his free time he likes to play video games and play basketball with friends.
In the future, he does not know what he wants to do yet, but we are sure he will go on and do great things.
Now to share some fun facts.
If he ever won the lottery he would put most of it in savings and give some to charity.
If a genie was able to grant him one wish, he would wish that everything he wrote down on a piece of paper would come true.
If he had one super power he would want to be able to teleport, so that he could get to places faster.
In school his favorite experience would be the volley tennis tournament.
He really enjoys doing things that involve sports.
