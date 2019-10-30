Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its first quarter honor roll.

Freshmen

High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Thomas Davis, Dane Durbin, McKenzie Holtz, Abbie Kelly, Jack Stremming, Tyler Wetherell

Honors: Carter Chaney, Daniel Davis, Amber Goen, Samantha Porter, Ava Richards, Madilyn Rincker, Emma Sayers, Serenity Weeden, Austin Wittenberg

Honorable Mention: Jacob Kellum, Haley Rogers, Mary Vonderheide

Sophomores

High Honors: Zachary Cox, Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Brianna Hewing, Lance Lankow

Honors: Broderick Beals, Beau Dasenbrock, Jacob Gracey, Raleigh Harris, Colin Kinkelaar, Graci Ogle, Preston Parks, Kassidy Smith, Hannah Weaver

Honorable Mention: Peyton Dandurand, Gavan Wernsing

Juniors

High Honors: Hannah Hayes, Mariah Hoene, Dean Kaufman, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols, Kiefer Reel, Derek Slifer

Honors: Heidi Caudill, Mariah Caudill, Chloe Dasenbrock, Megan Nichols, Grace Rincker, Angela Thomas

Honorable Mention: Anna Schlechte, Alexis Smith

Seniors

High Honors: Kaitlin Arthur, Mackenzie Brown, Alexander Dick, Martina Gratz,

Honors: Jacob Allen, Tennille Blythe, Theresa Davis, Rachel Kessler, Claire Moomaw, Paig Rentfro, Rebecca Shepherd, Lainee Turner, Hattie Waldhoff

Honorable Mention: Mackinzee Reynolds

Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary & Junior High School

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Jaelyn Howe, Brady Wallin, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg

Honors: Ashlynn Blankenship, Joe Holland, Bella Noffke, Rosalynn Reel, Andie Reynolds, Audrey Shouse, Bentley Wetherell

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Lucas Bierman, Maddie Clark, Shae Conder, Kendra Hayes, Kynzie Kelly, Anara Kowalczyk, Kennedy Kull, Molly Ogle, Addie Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher, Claire VonBehrens, Jacob Vonderheide

Honors: Collin Booker, Grace Figgins, Sophi Greuel, Gabriel Holland, Manny Schanez-Severs, Grady Spannagel, Miles Tabbert, Will Vonderheide

Sixth Grade

High Honors: Andrew Petzing, Melanie Probst

Honors: Lucas Davis, Finnian Greenwood, Lauren Longwell, Kolton Stone, Tyler Vonderheide

Seventh Grade

Honors: Hunter Braden, Grace Carroll, Hannah Davis, Rowyn Foreman, Samantha Hayes, Collin Hewing, James Porter, Ellie Wittenberg

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Briar Smith

Honors: Estephani Cuatzozon, Morgan Mathis, Evan Petzing, Serinity Schultz, Jasmine Shafer, Henry Vonderheide

