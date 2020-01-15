Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its second quarter honor roll.
Freshmen
High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, McKenzie Holtz, Maddie Rincker, Jack Stremming
Honors: Carter Chaney, Daniel Davis, Thomas Davis, Amber Goen, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Emma Sayers, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell, Austin Wittenberg
Sophomores
High Honors: Brody Beals, Zachary Cox, Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Brianna Hewing, Lance Lankow
Honors: Beau Dasenbrock, Colin Kinkelaar, Kassidy Smith, Hannah Weaver
Honorable Mention: Jacob Gracey, Graci Ogle, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing
Juniors
High Honors: Hannah Hayes, Mariah Hoene, Kiefer Reel, Grace Rincker, Derek Slifer
Honors: Heidi Caudill, Mariah Caudill, Chloe Dasenbrock, Dean Kaufman, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols, Angela Thomas
Honorable Mention: Sierra Cameron, Daniel Rieman
Seniors
High Honors: Kaitlin Arthur, Mackenzie Brown, Alexander Dick, Martina Gratz, Claire Moomaw, Lainee Turner, Hattie Waldhoff
Honors: Jacob Allen, Theresa Davis, Rachel Kessler, Paig Rentfro, Rebecca Shepherd, Kirtis Stodden
Fourth Grade
High Honors: Joe Holland, Jaelyn Howe, Rosalyn Reel, Andie Reynolds, Audrey Shouse, Brady Wallin, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg
Honors: Ashlynn Blankenship, Leah Long, Bella Noffke,
Fifth Grade
High Honors: Lucas Bierman, Shae Conder, Sophie Greuel, Kendra Hayes, Kynzie Kelly, Anara Kowalczyk, Kennedy Kull, Molly Ogle, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher, Claire VonBehrens, Jacob Vonderheide
Honors: Maddie Clark, Grady Spannagel, Miles Tabbert, Will Vonderheide, Wyatt Wetherell
Sixth Grade
High Honors: Finnian Greenwood, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide
Honors: Lucas Davis, Lauren Longwell, Andrew Petzing, Kolton Stone,
Seventh Grade
High Honors: Hannah Davis, Samantha Hayes
Honors: Hunter Braden, Grace Carroll, Rowyn Foreman, Collin Hewing, James Porter, Ellie Wittenberg
Eighth Grade
High Honors: Briar Smith
Honors: Estephani Cuatzozon, Greyson Foreman, Garrett Hoene, Morgan Mathis, Evan Petzing, Serinity Schultz, Jasmine Shafer, Jesse Smith, Henry Vonderheide, Stacie Vonderheide
