Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its second quarter honor roll.

Freshmen

High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, McKenzie Holtz, Maddie Rincker, Jack Stremming

Honors: Carter Chaney, Daniel Davis, Thomas Davis, Amber Goen, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Emma Sayers, Serenity Weeden, Tyler Wetherell, Austin Wittenberg

Sophomores

High Honors: Brody Beals, Zachary Cox, Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Brianna Hewing, Lance Lankow

Honors: Beau Dasenbrock, Colin Kinkelaar, Kassidy Smith, Hannah Weaver

Honorable Mention: Jacob Gracey, Graci Ogle, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing

Juniors

High Honors: Hannah Hayes, Mariah Hoene, Kiefer Reel, Grace Rincker, Derek Slifer

Honors: Heidi Caudill, Mariah Caudill, Chloe Dasenbrock, Dean Kaufman, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols, Angela Thomas

Honorable Mention: Sierra Cameron, Daniel Rieman

Seniors

High Honors: Kaitlin Arthur, Mackenzie Brown, Alexander Dick, Martina Gratz, Claire Moomaw, Lainee Turner, Hattie Waldhoff

Honors: Jacob Allen, Theresa Davis, Rachel Kessler, Paig Rentfro, Rebecca Shepherd, Kirtis Stodden

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Joe Holland, Jaelyn Howe, Rosalyn Reel, Andie Reynolds, Audrey Shouse, Brady Wallin, Karly Wetherell, Edie Wittenberg

Honors: Ashlynn Blankenship, Leah Long, Bella Noffke,

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Lucas Bierman, Shae Conder, Sophie Greuel, Kendra Hayes, Kynzie Kelly, Anara Kowalczyk, Kennedy Kull, Molly Ogle, Adrianne Porter, Jillian Porter, Brooke Schumacher, Claire VonBehrens, Jacob Vonderheide

Honors: Maddie Clark, Grady Spannagel, Miles Tabbert, Will Vonderheide, Wyatt Wetherell

Sixth Grade

High Honors: Finnian Greenwood, Melanie Probst, Tyler Vonderheide

Honors: Lucas Davis, Lauren Longwell, Andrew Petzing, Kolton Stone,

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Hannah Davis, Samantha Hayes

Honors: Hunter Braden, Grace Carroll, Rowyn Foreman, Collin Hewing, James Porter, Ellie Wittenberg

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Briar Smith

Honors: Estephani Cuatzozon, Greyson Foreman, Garrett Hoene, Morgan Mathis, Evan Petzing, Serinity Schultz, Jasmine Shafer, Jesse Smith, Henry Vonderheide, Stacie Vonderheide

