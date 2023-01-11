Stewardson-Strasburg High School hosted the FBLA Eastern Area Conference at the Thelma Keller Convention Center on Jan. 10.
The following students placed.
Dane Durbin — second place, Business Calculations; second place, Personal Finance
Rowyn Foreman – first place, Intro to Financial Math; third place, Intro to Public Speaking
Isabelle Gratz – third place, Business Calculations
Amber Goen – second place, Accounting II; fourth place, Business Communication
Isaac Lankow – first place, Intro to Business Procedures
Morgan Mathis – second place, Business Law
Andrew Petzing – first place, Intro to Business Concepts; fourth place, Intro to Financial Math
Evan Petzing – second place, Economics; second place, Political Science
James Porter – first place, Economics; third place, Intro to Information Technology
Samantha Porter – first place, Accounting II; second place, Health Care Administration
Aiden Sayers – third place, Intro to Business Concepts
Emma Sayers – first place, Advertising; first place, Organizational Leadership
Briar Smith – fourth place, Business Calculations; fifth place, Accounting I
Henry Vonderheide – first place, Business Law; first place, Political Science
Raegyn Wallin – second place, Intro to Business Communication; fifth place, Intro to Business Concepts
Briar Smith was elected to the position of Eastern Area President. Isabelle Gratz was elected Secretary and Morgan Mathis was elected Treasurer.
