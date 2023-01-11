Stew-Stras hosts FBLA conference

From left, front row, are 2022 Eastern Area President Emma Sayers, Samantha Porter, Amber Goen, 2023 Eastern Area Secretary Isabelle Gratz, 2023 Eastern Area Treasurer Morgan Mathis, Raegyn Wallin, Rowyn Foreman; back row, James Porter, Dane Durbin, 2023 Eastern Area President Briar Smith, Aiden Sayers, Henry Vonderheide, Isaac Lankow, Andrew Petzing, Evan Petzing.

Stewardson-Strasburg High School hosted the FBLA Eastern Area Conference at the Thelma Keller Convention Center on Jan. 10.

The following students placed.

Dane Durbin — second place, Business Calculations; second place, Personal Finance

Rowyn Foreman – first place, Intro to Financial Math; third place, Intro to Public Speaking

Isabelle Gratz – third place, Business Calculations

Amber Goen – second place, Accounting II; fourth place, Business Communication

Isaac Lankow – first place, Intro to Business Procedures

Morgan Mathis – second place, Business Law

Andrew Petzing – first place, Intro to Business Concepts; fourth place, Intro to Financial Math

Evan Petzing – second place, Economics; second place, Political Science

James Porter – first place, Economics; third place, Intro to Information Technology

Samantha Porter – first place, Accounting II; second place, Health Care Administration

Aiden Sayers – third place, Intro to Business Concepts

Emma Sayers – first place, Advertising; first place, Organizational Leadership

Briar Smith – fourth place, Business Calculations; fifth place, Accounting I

Henry Vonderheide – first place, Business Law; first place, Political Science

Raegyn Wallin – second place, Intro to Business Communication; fifth place, Intro to Business Concepts

Briar Smith was elected to the position of Eastern Area President. Isabelle Gratz was elected Secretary and Morgan Mathis was elected Treasurer.

