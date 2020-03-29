Stewardson-Strasburg High School announced its third quarter honor roll.

Freshmen

High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, McKenzie Holtz, Maddie Rincker, Jack Stremming, Serenity Weeden

Honors: Carter Chaney, Daniel Davis, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Emma Sayers, Tyler Wetherell, Austin Wittenberg

Honorable Mention: Thomas Davis, Ava Richards,

Sophomores

High Honors: Brody Beals, Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Brianna Hewing, Lance Lankow

Honors: Zachary Cox, Jacob Gracey, Colin Kinkelaar, Kassidy Smith, Hannah Weaver

Honorable Mention: Beau Dasenbrock, Graci Ogle, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing

Juniors

High Honors: Chloe Dasenbrock, Hannah Hayes, Mariah Hoene, Grace Rincker, Derek Slifer

Honors: Dawson Boys, Dean Kaufman, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols, Kiefer Reel, Trey Sayers, Riley Walden

Honorable Mention: Mariah Caudill, Daniel Rieman, Rhegan Riley, Angela Thomas

Seniors

High Honors: Martina Gratz, Claire Moomaw

Honors: Jacob Allen, Kaitlin Arthur, Mackenzie Brown, Theresa Davis, Alex Dick, Rachel Kessler, Paig Rentfro, Kirtis Stodden,

Honorable Mention: Sarah Carter

