Stewardson-Strasburg High School announced its third quarter honor roll.
Freshmen
High Honors: Taylor Dasenbrock, Dane Durbin, Amber Goen, McKenzie Holtz, Maddie Rincker, Jack Stremming, Serenity Weeden
Honors: Carter Chaney, Daniel Davis, Abbie Kelly, Samantha Porter, Emma Sayers, Tyler Wetherell, Austin Wittenberg
Honorable Mention: Thomas Davis, Ava Richards,
Sophomores
High Honors: Brody Beals, Craig Greuel, Natalie Hayes, Brianna Hewing, Lance Lankow
Honors: Zachary Cox, Jacob Gracey, Colin Kinkelaar, Kassidy Smith, Hannah Weaver
Honorable Mention: Beau Dasenbrock, Graci Ogle, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing
Juniors
High Honors: Chloe Dasenbrock, Hannah Hayes, Mariah Hoene, Grace Rincker, Derek Slifer
Honors: Dawson Boys, Dean Kaufman, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols, Kiefer Reel, Trey Sayers, Riley Walden
Honorable Mention: Mariah Caudill, Daniel Rieman, Rhegan Riley, Angela Thomas
Seniors
High Honors: Martina Gratz, Claire Moomaw
Honors: Jacob Allen, Kaitlin Arthur, Mackenzie Brown, Theresa Davis, Alex Dick, Rachel Kessler, Paig Rentfro, Kirtis Stodden,
Honorable Mention: Sarah Carter
