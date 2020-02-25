Stew-Stras FFA has active year

This year the Stewardson-Strasburg FFA is celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 22-29.
Activities planned for the week started Monday with FFA members driving their tractors to school. On Tuesday, they held a pedal pull for elementary students. Wednesday the Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary and surrounding elementary schools learned about food from farm to fork and walked through the petting zoo. Thursday the FFA had its annual breakfast for the community and drove their trucks to school. To end the week, FFA members will drive their trucks to school and host Junior High Ag Olympics .
Throughout this past year, Stewardson-Strasburg FFA has accomplished much. FFA members have attended various leadership conferences, judging competitions, and been out and about in the community.
Chapter officers for the 2019-2020 year are Riley Walden, president; Grace Rincker, vice president; Maggie Kelly, secretary; Trey Sayers, reporter; Dawson Boys, treasurer; Derek Slifer, sentinel; and Daniel Rieman, historian.
Clay Tabbert received his State FFA Degree during State FFA Convention in Springfield this past June. Christian Kessler and Dylan Slifer received their American FFA Degrees during National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October.
Fourteen members attended a leadership training school at Lake Land College in November. The section and state officers facilitated the evening events.
Seven members attended BUILD Conference in Decatur in October. Dawson, Daniel, Maggie, Grace, Riley, Trey and Derek learned leadership skills and team-building activities to share with the chapter. Clay Tabbert competed at the State FFA Proficiency Awards Judging at the University of Illinois and placed in the top five of the state.
Throughout the year, members have been competing in various judging contests.
In April, members competed in state dairy judging at Kaskaskia College. The team placed fifth overall, with Riley Walden placing sixth individual. Team members were Riley Walden, Dawson Boys, Samuel Vonderheide, Garrett Figgins and Beau Dasenbrock.
In late April, members competed in state livestock judging at the University of Illinois. The team placed 10th overall. Team members were Grace Rincker, Samuel Vonderheide, Riley Walden, Maggie Kelly and Garrett Figgins.
In early September at section horse judging in Martinsville, the team placed third overall, with Riley Walden placing fifth individual. Team members were Grace Rincker, Maggie Kelly, Kassidy Smith, Riley Walden, Derek Slifer, Abbie Kelly, Dawson Boys, Tanner Price, Brianna Hewing, Daniel Rieman, Trey Sayers, Samuel Vonderheide, Brody Beals and Paig Rentfro.
In October, members headed to rural Effingham Clark County to judge the section soils contest, the team placed second overall, with Maggie Kelly placing third, Riley Walden placing fourth, Daniel Rieman placing fifth, and Tyler Wetherell placing 10th individual. Team members were Riley Walden, Tanner PriceColin Kinklaar, Dawson Boys, Maggie Kelly, Brody Beals, Garret Figgins, Beau Dasenbrock, Derek Slifer, Abbie Kelly, Tyler Wetherell, Brody Beals, Colin Kinkelaar, Derek Slifer, Maggie Kelly, Daniel Rieman and Dawson Boys.
During the week before Thanksgiving, the FFA hosted a schoolwide food drive. The chapter collected over 1,800 nonperishable food items over a five-day period. The winning classes then received ice cream for all the students’ hard work. The food was delivered to the First Methodist Church’s food pantry. The chapter also held its annual fruit sales again this year with the addition of caramel corn, and we had an outstanding year with sales.
FFA Members for 2019-2020 are Abby Kelly, Tanner Price, Emma Sayers, Tyler Wetherell, Alexis Agney, Brody Beals, Peyton Dandurand, Beau Dasenbrock, Samantha Gaugh, Brianna Hewing, Garret Figgins, Colin Kinkelaar, Reagan McCormick, Graci Ogle, Preston Parks, Kassidy Smith, Samuel Vonderheide, Gavan Wernsing, Dawson Boys, Cooper Bridges, Maggie Kelly, Daniel Rieman, Grace Rincker, Sebastian Ring, Trey Sayers, Derek Slifer, Riley Walden, Paig Rentfro, Rebecca Shepherd, Lainee Turner, Kassie Vonderheide, Hattie Waldhoff.
Jennifer Barker
Stewardson-Strasburg FFA Adviser
