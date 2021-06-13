Members of the Stewardson-Strasburg FFA chapter were recognized during the 93rd annual Illinois FFA State Convention, hosted in-person and virtually throughout the state over two weeks this summer.
With a 2021 theme of “Dare to Be,” the convention annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture. In response to continuing coronavirus concerns, Illinois’ FFA State Association officer team and staff adjusted the convention to honor achievements in-person, at three different outdoor venues for smaller groups.
During the convention, the following award was presented to the Stewardson-Strasburg FFA chapter.
Agricultural Mechanics Repair & Maintenance Entrepreneurship State Proficiency Winner: Dawson Boys is the son of David and Jodi Boys of Mode. Dawson is a member of the Stewardson-Strasburg FFA Chapter and his FFA advisor is Jennifer Barker. For his Supervised Agricultural Experience, Dawson keeps records on his business, DB's Auto Detailing. Dawson's goal was to provide his customers with an efficient, good-quality detailing service at an affordable price. He provides full details on cars, trucks, ATVs and other farm equipment. Dawson can customize his services to fit his customers' needs and offers extra perks like shampooing vehicles' fabric seats and carpets.
