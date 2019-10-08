The Stewardson-Strasburg Education Foundation raised $4,827 at its recent golf outing at Fox Prairie Golf Course in Windsor.
Five teams competed and the winning team was comprised of Bryan White, Gerry Schlechte, Josh Wright and Bob Schlechte.
A complete list of sponsors and event winners can be found online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/2019SSEFGolf.
“The Stewardson-Strasburg Education Foundation would like to thank the golfers and all the sponsors and donations, by merchants and individuals, given to make this year’s outing a success,” expressed Jim Weiss, chair of the Stewardson-Strasburg Education Foundation fund advisory committee.
The Stewardson-Strasburg Education Foundation focuses on assisting children in the community by supporting educational projects and scholarships and is guided by a local fund advisory committee to fundraise and determine how the funds are dispersed within the school district. The Stewardson-Strasburg Education Foundation is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, a regional 501©(3) nonprofit organization that manages more than 150 affiliated funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217.342.5409 or amanda@enrichingourcommunity.org.
