Stew-Stras Cloverbuds have polar-themed meeting

Forty kids met with their leaders and volunteers after school on Jan. 24 at Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School for the Stew-Stras Cloverbuds 4-H Club meeting, which was a polar-themed.
After saying the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge, the kids formed three groups and alternated activities.
Allison McIlwain led each group in a polar-themed science experiment. The kids got to feel first hand how cold water can be with our hands. Then compared it to how cold the water felt with a glove of "blubber" (Crisco spread in a double-layered-ziplock bag).
The kids also learned some different facts about polar bears, including that underneath all the thick fur, their skin is black, which also helps to maintain body temperature.
Hilary Conder led each group in a polar-themed snack. The kids had fun assembling and eating their own polar bear snack. The kids used an individual cup of vanilla ice cream for the head, two mini Nilla wafers for the ears, and chocolate chips for the eyes and nose.
Leslie Richter led each group in a polar-themed-directed drawing lesson. The kids listened carefully and followed each step to create their own polar bear picture. They even got to use permanent markers to go over pencil lines and crayons to add the finishing touches.
Once all three stations were complete, the groups reassembled in the school's multipurpose room for parent pickup.
Stew-Stras Cloverbuds' next meeting will be on Friday, Feb. 14. after school.
The Stew-Stras Cloverbuds are led by teachers and 4-H alumni Allison McIlwain and Leslie Richter, with junior leaders Grace and Maddie Rincker, parent volunteers Hilary Conder and Torrie Antrim, and student volunteers Shae and Zoey Conder and Aubree and Ainslie Antrim.
For more information on Shelby County 4-H (for youth ages 8-18), call the Shelby County 4-H Extension Office at 217-774-9546 or visit Shelby County IL 4-H on Facebook.
