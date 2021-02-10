This year the Stewardson-Strasburg FFA is celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 20-27. Activities planned for the week are:
Tuesday: A pedal pull for elementary students and FFA members will drive their tractors to school.
Wednesday: The Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary will learn about food from farm to fork and walk through the petting zoo.
Thursday: FFA will host its annual breakfast for the community. This will be drive-thru breakfast only, and FFA members will drive their trucks to school. Breakfast will be served from 6 to 8 a.m. and will be delivered to your vehicle. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Friday: FFA members will host Junior High Ag Olympics.
Chapter officers for the 2020-2021 year are Riley Walden, President; Maggie Kelly, Vice President; Reagan McCormick, Secretary; Daniel Rieman, Reporter; Samuel Vonderheide, Treasurer; Garret Figgins, Sentinel; and Derek Slifer, Historian.
Walden is currently serving as the Section 20 President and Grace Rincker is serving as the Section 20 Secretary.
Dawson Boys, Daniel Rieman, Grace Rincker, Trey Sayers, Derek Slifer, and Riley Walden received their State FFA Degree during State FFA Convention held virtually this past June and July. Clay Tabbert received his American FFA Degree during National FFA Convention held virtually this past October.
Maggie Kelly competed at the State FFA Proficiency Awards Judging in April virtually in Beef Production. Maggie placed in the top five in the state of Illinois.
FFA Members for 2020-2021
Colten Bridges
Skylar Dandurand
Conner Manhart
Tanor Pemberton
Brendan Slifer
Jesse Smith
Thomas Davis
Abby Kelly
Tanner Price
Dawson Quast
Maddie Rincker
Emma Sayers
Tyler Wetherell
Austin Wittenberg
Jordan Wittenberg
Alexis Agney
Brody Beals
Peyton Dandurand
Beau Dasenbrock
Brianna Hewing
Garret Figgins
Colin Kinkelaar
Reagan McCormick
Graci Ogle
Preston Parks
Kassidy Smith
Samuel Vonderheide
Gavan Wernsing
Dawson Boys
Maggie Kelly
Daniel Rieman
Grace Rincker
Trey Sayers
Derek Slifer
Riley Walden
