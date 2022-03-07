Bella Braden, the daughter of Nick and Kara Braden of Strasburg, was named the January High School Student of the Month. Bella is a senior.
Bella was nominated by her teachers because of her upbeat attitude, hard work ethic and kindness she shows others. She is well liked by her peers and has strong relationships with her classmates and teachers. Her positive attitude helps cultivate the small school, family-like culture.
She is a student-athlete and participates in volleyball and cheerleading. She is also active in the LEO Club and serves as the vice president. Other clubs she is active in include Business, Drama, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and WYSE. She also contributes to the Yearbook.
She plans to attend Lake Land College after graduation. She hopes to graduate from college, travel the world and start a family. Her favorite class this semester is Construction, because it is hands on and she gets to move around and work on different projects.
In her free time, she loves to spend time with her family and friends.
Kennedy Kull, the daughter of Mark and Rhonda Kull of Strasburg, was named the January Junior High Student of the Month. Kennedy is a seventh grader.
She was nominated by her teachers because she is kind, a hard worker, and balances school, extracurriculars and strong friendships.
She participates in volleyball and also enjoys piano lessons and singing. Her favorite subject is English, because Mrs. Hill makes it fun and she does well in the class.
In the future, she hopes to become a chiropractor and live in the Stewardson-Strasburg area.
In her free time, she enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with family and friends.
