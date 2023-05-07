Brady Wallin, son of Tommy and Amber Wallin, was named the March Junior High Student of the Month. He is a seventh-grader.
His teachers nominated him because of his good attitude, work ethic and respectfulness. In school, he has participated in baseball, track and scholar bowl. His favorite subject is Social Studies. He enjoys history and Mr. Moffett makes the class enjoyable and fun. His favorite school experience has been any of the last days of school.
In his free time, he likes to play video games, go outside, play with his dogs, and golf. In the future, he wants to go to college and become a Social Studies teacher and teach junior high.
Austin Wittenberg, son of Barry and Courtney Wittenberg, was named the March High School Student of the Month. He is a senior.
His teachers nominated him because of his work ethic, attitude and overall character. Austin is consistent day in and day out and is always reliable. In school, he has participated in Business Club, Spanish Club, LEO Club, Drama Club, Tech Club, NHS, FCA, FFA, Student Council and was the 2023 Class Treasurer. He has also been a devoted student athlete, playing basketball and baseball for the Hatchets. His favorite school experience has been winning the Regional Championship in baseball during the 2022 season.
In the future, he plans to attend Benedictine University, major in Business and play basketball. He hopes to also coach basketball one day. His favorite class is dual-credit Ag Business taught by Mrs. Barker.
In his free time, he likes to play basketball, golf, hang out with friends, help on the farm, and go to the lake.
