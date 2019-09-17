Stew-Stras announces Students of Month

Hannah Weaver, daughter of the Rev. David and Kassie Weaver of Stewardson, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg High School Student of the Month for August.
The sophomore is involved in several activities. She has joined Leo Club, Spanish Club, Business Club, Drama Club, FCA and PTSA. She is also active in her church. She sings in the church choir and participates in her youth group.
Hannah was nominated by her teachers because she is kind, responsible, conscientious, compassionate and driven. She encourages others and is well liked by her peers.
Her favorite subject is history. She enjoys learning about the past, whether it is World History or United States History. In her free time, she is an avid reader, enjoys spending time with her sisters and likes to play on her phone.
In the future, she hopes to go to college and have a family.
Briar Smith, son of Chad and Brigit Smith of Stewardson, was named the Stewardson-Strasburg Junior High Student of the Month for August.
Some of the eighth-graders extracurricular activities include basketball, Scholar Bowl, playing the violin and attending the Windsor Christian Church youth group.
Briar was nominated by his teachers because he is driven and has goals he has set out to accomplish. His attitude is contagious and he brings up others around him, bringing out the best in them. Briar is polite, articulate and a genuinely caring student.
His favorite subject is math because he enjoys the challenge and solving problems. In his free time, he likes watching YouTube, swimming and cooking.
In the future, he plans to go to college.
