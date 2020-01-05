Stewardson-Strasburg announced the junior high and high school PBIS winners for the month of November.
Sixth graders — Kinley Chaney, Kolton Stone and Kevin McWhorter Jr.
Seventh graders — Kari Beitz, Hannah Davis, McKenzi Vonderheide
Eighth graders — Tanor Pemberton, Evan Petzing, Brendan Slifer and Jesse Smith
Ninth graders — Jacob Kellum and Samantha Porter
10th graders — Alexis Agney and Raleigh Harris
11th graders — Kiefer Reel, Derek Slifer and Anthony Vonderheide
12th graders — Mackenzie Reynolds
