Stewardson-Strasburg announced the junior high and high school PBIS winners for the month of November. 

Sixth graders — Kinley Chaney, Kolton Stone and Kevin McWhorter Jr.

Seventh graders — Kari Beitz, Hannah Davis, McKenzi Vonderheide

Eighth graders — Tanor Pemberton, Evan Petzing, Brendan Slifer and Jesse Smith

Ninth graders — Jacob Kellum and Samantha Porter

10th graders — Alexis Agney and Raleigh Harris

11th graders — Kiefer Reel, Derek Slifer and Anthony Vonderheide

12th graders — Mackenzie Reynolds

