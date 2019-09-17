Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its PBIS winners for the month of August.

Sixth graders: Payton Durbin, Makinley Durbin, Derk Friese

Seventh graders: Nathan Beck, Jack Holland, Ellie Wittenberg

Eighth graders: Garrett Hoene, Annabelle Tucker, Serinity Schultz, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith

Ninth graders: Abbie Kelly and Ava Richards

10th graders: Peyton Dandurand, Brianna Hewing, Hannah Weaver

11th graders: Hannah Hayes, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols

12th graders: Rachel Kessler

