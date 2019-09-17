Stewardson-Strasburg School District announced its PBIS winners for the month of August.
Sixth graders: Payton Durbin, Makinley Durbin, Derk Friese
Seventh graders: Nathan Beck, Jack Holland, Ellie Wittenberg
Eighth graders: Garrett Hoene, Annabelle Tucker, Serinity Schultz, Jasmine Shafer, Briar Smith
Ninth graders: Abbie Kelly and Ava Richards
10th graders: Peyton Dandurand, Brianna Hewing, Hannah Weaver
11th graders: Hannah Hayes, Maggie Kelly, Mikala Nichols
12th graders: Rachel Kessler
