The Stewardson-Strasburg PTSA (Parent-Teacher-Student Association) is organizing an Angel Tree project for the upcoming Christmas season.
This project will go toward spreading a little extra Christmas cheer to students and families in the Stewardson-Strasburg community.
An Angel Tree is located outside the elementary/junior high office. Another one is located outside the high school office. Monetary donations, listed in $5 increments, will appear on the angel ornaments. Even though the angel ornaments will only be listed in $5 increments, any donation will be accepted. If you would like to give toward this project, select an angel ornament and then return the ornament with your contribution to the decorated box in either the elementary/junior high office or the high school office on or before Nov. 22. Shopping for the "angels" will begin soon afterward.
Make checks payable to Stew-Stras PTSA — Christmas. For questions contact Sandy Hoene at 217-343-1483.
