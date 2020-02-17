Stevens Industries Inc. hired Shawn Finney as chief financial officer. He joined the team in January, bringing an extensive knowledge of strategic planning and development.
Finney joins the employee-owned Stevens from Justrite Manufacturing in Mattoon. There he served as Director of Finance, overseeing seven accounting departments and 11 companies around the world. He has experience in company acquisitions and implementing consolidated standards and procedures.
Previous roles in the region include stints as a controller, manager and buyer. Finney received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University, with a minor in Economics.
As an advocate for active community participation, he serves as a board member for the Neoga School District, Treasurer of the Neoga Partnership For Progress and lends his time as a coach for the local park district as well as local travel baseball and basketball teams.
He said, “I am very excited to join the Stevens Industries team. I believe the potential for growth is tremendous, given the passionate people that I have already met within the company. Having played a leadership role in similar business situations and industries, I am confident that, together, we can develop and continue to execute plans to move the company forward.”
Todd Wegman, company president said, “We’re happy to welcome Shawn to the team. He possesses large-scale, real-world experience to accommodate our company’s growing North American markets. One of our core values is strengthening the communities in which we live and work. Shawn shares our dedication to this and impressed us on many fronts. He’s a great addition to our team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.