Stevens Industries Inc. announced a leadership restructuring in response to continued market growth.
As such, the following organizational changes have been made:
- Randy Thoele is now the Vice President of Product Development, Strategy & Lamination Operations.
- Joe Schumacher has been named Vice President of Operations, Casework & Furniture.
- J.R. Elder is the Vice President of Quality Assurance & Site Operations.
- Aaron Gilbert has been named Director of Manufacturing, Casework.
- Robbie Snow is now the Director of Manufacturing, Furniture.
- Lori Rutledge has been named Vice President of Casework Services.
“I am excited to see the new strategies and thought processes these individuals can bring to the company in their new roles,” said Stevens President Todd Wegman. "While we continue to rapidly grow as a company, we count on our leaders to push us forward.”
