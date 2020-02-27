Stevens Industries Inc. promoted Bill Lane to Director of Sales, Panels and Components Division.
Lane has been with the organization for 26 years, 22 years in sales of StevensWood. He previously occupied the role of Distribution and Supply Chain Manager, overseeing North American distribution.
With his hands-on knowledge of the lamination production and material applications, in addition to sales experience, Lane is uniquely positioned to lead the sales team.
He said, “I’ve enjoyed cultivating new collections and bringing the freshness of European style to our distributor network. The StevensWood team has actively engaged the design community to ensure we bring the best colors, textures and technologically advanced surfaces to the commercial and residential markets. I’m thrilled to continue developing our brand on a new level.”
Mike Gibson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “Bill’s energy and passion for the laminate industry is evident in all he does at Stevens. We’re pleased to open this new role to him to further build the StevensWood division. Bill has tremendous insight into market trends and surface designs.”
“As we look to the next decade, we forecast steady growth in our laminated panel division. We are preparing to add additional sales staff to our talented team to accommodate that growth. Bill’s leadership in this area will be key. I look forward to working with Bill to develop our goals and refine our flourishing design collections," he said.
Lane has taken a leadership role in designing the company’s high-end laminate collections. In 2012, StevensWood released the designer favorite Artika and Rain Collection. Following that was the launch of the Legno Collection, which matched true texture to grain for an authentic wood experience. Early last year, StevensWood introduced the Ashland Collection, an inviting selection of woodgrains, neutral solids, textile patterns and concretes for the residential kitchen and closet sector.
StevensWood can be seen in custom wall panel systems, state-of-the art health care institutions throughout reception and waiting areas, patient rooms, staff areas and more. The textures have been selected for retail, office furniture and hospitality designers across North America.
Stevens Industries Inc. is 100-percent employee owned by its 500-plus associates.
