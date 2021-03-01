Woodworking Network's magazine, FDMC, named Stevens Industries Inc. one of the top 300 woodworking companies to meet challenges in a difficult year known as 2020.
FDMC Magazine is a monthly publication covering the best practices in woodworking technology and business.
The COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 caused hardships to businesses all across the world that led to permanent closure for many businesses. When referring to the pandemic in 2020, FDMC Magazine states, ”Many companies reported some kind of production shutdown during the spring." Stevens Industries Inc. in Teutopolis, IL does not fall within those "many companies."
Stevens was deemed essential throughout the pandemic and worldwide shutdowns due to the production of casework and millwork for schools and health care facilities throughout the U.S. With this, Stevens was able to remain operational throughout 2020. While production may have changed slightly, it brought opportunities for Stevens to provide items in need to adjust to life during a pandemic.
Stevens was able to donate Intubation Boxes to multiple area hospitals, develop contracts with schools to provide Pro Med guards and more to help keep people safe during the pandemic.
"2020 was a trying year for the industry. I am proud to say that Stevens persevered through the pandemic. We are honored to be in the FDMC Top 300 and are looking forward to the success 2021 will bring,” said Mike Gibson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
The FDMC 300 is a group of the 300 largest cabinet, furniture, millwork, store fixture, office/contact and component producers in North America. Stevens is rated 72nd out of 300 for 2020.
