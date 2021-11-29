Steve Poltz to perform in Effingham Dec. 5

Singer and songwriter Steve Poltz will be performing at the Loft at Village Wine on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show is at 7, with High Test String Band performing a 30-minute opening set, featuring bluegrass and Americana music. Poltz will take the stage at 7:30. Only 100 tickets will be sold, $20 in advance or $25 at the door while they last. For advance tickets, contact Bill Poss of Poss Music Works NFP at billpassalacqua@gmail.com. COVID vaccination or negative test within 72 hours is required.
Poltz first gained recognition as a founding member of the California band, the Rugburns, best known for the song "Hitchhiker Joe." He also spent time with pop star Jewel, with whom he wrote the hit song "You Were Meant for Me" that went to No. 2 on the pop charts in 1996.
After appearing at the Moccasin Creek Festival and the Summer Sundown Music Festival, Poltz became a fan favorite in the Effingham area. He's known for his zany shows, ad hoc songs that include local and regional references, and his use of looping techniques to build a whole band sound.
