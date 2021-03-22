Steve Mammoser celebrates 30 years at Peoples State Bank

Certified Financial Planner and Vice President of Peoples State Bank, Steve Mammoser, celebrated his 30th anniversary with The Peoples State Bank this March.
He started working at the bank in 1991. Steve established the Peoples Wealth Management office and has earned a reputation as a trusted financial adviser.
When asked for comment on his anniversary Steve responded, “The best part of being at Peoples State Bank is the relationships I’ve developed with both our staff and our customers. The changes in our bank since I began are incredible. We have a lot to be proud of in this community.”
Steve lives in rural Jasper County with his wife, Jodi. They have three children: Mark, Rachel and Jordan. Steve enjoys spending his free time with family, watching sports, playing golf and reading.
