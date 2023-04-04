Stephanie Higgs named Chief Financial Officer of Dieterich Bank

Stephanie Higgs has been named Chief Financial Officer of Dieterich Bank.
She will assume the role the first of May when current CFO Jason Semple begins his position as Chief Executive Officer. Her responsibilities will include oversight of the overall financial operations of the organization including accounting and financial reporting, income and deferred tax accounting, and budgeting and analysis.
“I have worked alongside Stephanie, and I have complete and total confidence in her abilities to fill this role. She has a superior work ethic, well-honed operating skills, and the knowledge and drive to move the organization forward,” said Semple.
Higgs joined the bank in 2012 as Internal Audit Manager and was named Vice President Corporate Controller in 2019. She has served the bank in various capacities, including internal audit, accounting and finance. Prior to joining the bank, she worked in internal audit at Archer Daniels Midland. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University. She is a certified internal auditor, completed the Lake Land College Center for Business and Industry Leadership Series and completed the Graduate School of Banking’s Financial Managers School at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
She is also a former treasurer and board member of the Effingham County Chamber’s young business network extension. Higgs resides in Teutopolis with her husband, Vince, and daughter Collins.
