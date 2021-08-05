The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties has officially launched the Community Navigator program to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help them bounce back from the pandemic-induced recession and thrive during our economic recovery.
The Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The mission of the regional group is to position businesses so they are competitive in applying for resources to accelerate recovery and growth. Led by Courtney Yockey with the Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, the new Business Navigator Alliance will have staff available to assist businesses and not-for-profits as they apply for grant funds to recover losses sustained in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Each community in our regional Alliance has put resources in place to begin working with companies to access new funding available at the state and federal level," said Yockey. "The first resource that will become available is the state’s new Back 2 Business (B2B) program, which will open to application later this month.”
The Alliance, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com, will host webinars, outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provide one-on-one technical assistance. The first webinar is scheduled Thursday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. and will focus on the B2B program. Information will be provided regarding eligibility criteria, key priorities and application requirements.
Alliance member Jennifer Bishop, Executive Director of the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, is eager to get started.
“The state will make $300 million available to businesses hardest hit by the pandemic. There are many in Clark County still fighting to get back to their pre-COVID levels and these relief funds will help businesses recover operational losses and continue to bring back employees,” said Bishop.
