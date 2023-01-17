Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) Education Career Pathway Grants are preparing 10,805 future teachers in high schools across the state. The grants expose students of all backgrounds to the experience of teaching and also aim to increase the diversity of the state’s teacher workforce: 45% of students in the pathway program identify as Black or Hispanic, compared to just 14% of current teachers.
Thanks to initiatives like the Education Career Pathways Grants, Illinois has increased student enrollment in education preparation programs by 41% — from 8,534 in 2017 to 12,069 in 2021. However, Illinois schools still reported 2,139 unfilled teaching positions in October 2021, and those unfilled positions are concentrated in under-resourced communities and in bilingual and special education.
“I found my way into teaching after someone encouraged me and gave me a chance to experience the magic of education firsthand. Sometimes that’s all it takes to pique a student’s interest in this incredibly rewarding profession, and that’s what the Education Career Pathway offers,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Illinois’ young people are diverse, multilingual and passionate about shaping the future; they are the perfect candidates to continue strengthening and expanding the teacher pipeline, and the Education Career Pathway is the perfect opportunity for future teachers to get a jump start on their careers.”
ISBE launched the Education Career Pathway Grant program in fiscal year 2020 to help school districts better meet their local teacher pipeline needs. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s FY 2020 budget added $5 million in state funding for the Education Career Pathway Competitive Grant program. The increase was maintained in FY 2021, FY 2022, FY 2023 to continue supporting the program. Enrollment in all Career and Technical Education programs has increased by 5% or more than 14,000 students since 2017.
ISBE has released $18 million in total Education Career Pathways Grants through three rounds of grant funding. A total of 171 high schools now offer Education Career Pathways, including Clay City High School, Flora High School, Newton High School and Shelbyville High School.
The Education Career Pathways allow students to get a head start on teacher preparation through opportunities for hands-on learning, dual credit, credentials and mentorship. The program also allows districts to recruit and prepare future educators to address their local shortage areas, such as for bilingual, special education, and early childhood teachers and teachers of color.
Participating students also have the opportunity to join Educators Rising, a Career and Technical Student Organization that provides leadership development activities and competitions nationwide. Illinois’ 2018 Teacher of the Year, Dr. Lindsey L. Jensen, leads Illinois’ Educators Rising chapter.
